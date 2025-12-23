Arkema Announces a Proposed Divestment in Plastic Additives

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE)announces the proposed divestment to the Indian group Praana of some of its businesses in impact modifiers and processing aids, additives used in the manufacture of PVC profiles, pipes and packaging as well as engineering plastics. With this project, the Group continues to refocus its portfolio on its strategic activities.

This proposed divestment concerns Arkema's impact modifiers and processing aids businesses, and covers the global scope for Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) copolymers as well as the European and Asian scope for acrylic copolymers (AIMPA).

These activities, part of the Coating Solutions segment, generated ¬44 million sales in 2024.

This project entails the divestment of the Vlissingen production facility in the Netherlands which employs 50 people. On the other hand, Arkema will keep within its scope the Mobile plant (United States) as well as all the entirety of its American AIMPA businesses.

These plastic additives enable notably to enhance impact resistance and optimize the productivity of extrusion and molding processes for PVC and for a number of composites used in the construction and packaging sectors.

The Indian group Praana is a leading producer of specialty chemicals and composite materials comprising Sterling Specialty Chemicals, Galata Chemicals, Artek Surfin Chemicals, and 3B Fibreglass, which offer advanced solutions for the construction, textile, automotive, cleaning and personal care products industries as well as various industrial markets.

This proposed divestment is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to a preliminary information and consultation process involving the employee representative bodies in the Netherlands.

Arkema thus continues to actively manage its portfolio and to refocus on strategic and higher value-added activities in Specialty Materials.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around ¬ 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

