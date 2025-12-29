W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 22nd December to 24th December 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.4020

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.6639

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/12/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.8331

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

30 000

61.6330

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251229685915/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

