Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG 30.12.2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Company Name: INDUS Holding AG
ISIN: DE0006200108
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 30.12.2025
Target price: EUR 34.50
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Ending the year on a high note; PT Up

Last week, INDUS signed another acquisition, meeting market expectations of one additional dealbefore the end of the year. In detail: PRO VIDEO is to strengthen Engineering from 2026 onwards. 80% of shares in the leadingsupplier of professional media solutions for audiovisual large-scale projects in Germany with an annual revenue of about EUR 24m were signed for now. Closing and consolidation may be expected to follow upon receiving regulatory approval from theGerman Federal Cartel Office. Mind you, this approval process has two phases, with phase twounlikely to apply in this case and being conditional on concerns raised in phase one. We expect PROVIDEO contributions from Q2 2026 onwards.

Taking a closer look at PRO VIDEO, the company specializes in providing safe and complexcommunication rooms for companies (i.e. Microsoft, BASF, Bertelsmann), government-relatedentities and educational facilities, such as universities. Although information revealed so far is limited,this target is likely a particularly attractive addition to INDUS, due to high margins implied by its highrevenue/FTE ratio, typically low maintenance CAPEX associated with commonly asset-lightstructures in the conference room solutions markets, low overlap with the residual engineeringportfolio and possible company-internal use cases which should allow for efficiency gains and crossselling opportunities. Market research indicates that conference room solutions should grow at aCAGR of more than 10% until 2032, vastly outpacing most other media niche markets.

Expected PRO VIDEO contributions to INDUS in FY26e looks set to be EUR 16-18m in revenuewith an EBITDA margin of around 15% (eNuW), assuming consolidation from Q2 2026 onwards.With this, the acquisition does not only look strategically sensible but also value accretive, inour view.

Spending spree to last. Next year, INDUS plans to spend up to EUR 100m (eNuW), which would be inline with the company's spending targets announced at its CMD last year. Mind you, INDUS plans tospend a total of EUR 500m until the end of 2030 on M&A. With an average acquisition multiple of 7-7.5xEV/EBITA, the company could add at least EUR 70m of EBITA during the next five years (vs FY24).

Looking ahead, we maintain our FY25e revenue estimate of EUR 1.74bn and raise our top-lineassumptions for FY26e to 1.85bn, leading to an increased PT of EUR 34.5 (old: EUR 34) , based onFCFY26e. At the same time, we reiterate our BUY rating.