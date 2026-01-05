Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 December 2025 to 31 December 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 074
|
15.9117
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 827
|
15.9665
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
140
|
15.9000
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5 041
|
15.9421
|
