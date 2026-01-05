Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 December 2025 to 31 December 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/12/2025

FR0013230612

2 074

15.9117

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/12/2025

FR0013230612

2 827

15.9665

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/12/2025

FR0013230612

140

15.9000

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5 041

15.9421

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105166266/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Plus
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Der unterschätzte Gigant: Ich lege bei dieser Aktie nachheute, 16:37 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Richtige Auswahl ist aber zwingend
Energieaktien werden 2026 interessant - trotz fallender Ölpreise22. Dez. · onvista
Alle Premium-News