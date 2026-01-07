Sopra Steria: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31stDecember 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 12,328 shares;
  • 5,098,339.99 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 11,847 shares;
  • 5,539,019.82 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 the following transactions were executed:

  • 3,888 purchase transactions
  • 3,812 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 356,286 shares and 56,357,821.40 euros purchased
  • 355,805 shares and 55,917,140.80 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Copyright © 2025 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107821594/en/

Investor Relations
Olivier Psaume
olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations
Caroline Simon (Image 7)
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Sopra Steria Group

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Zusammenarbeit
Siemens und Nvidia rufen neue industrielle Revolution ausheute, 06:34 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Siemens und Nvidia rufen neue industrielle Revolution aus
Zahlen veröffentlicht
Online-Apotheke Redcare wächst 2025 auch dank E-Rezepten weiterheute, 07:43 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Online-Apotheke Redcare wächst 2025 auch dank E-Rezepten weiter
Weltgrößter Elektronik-Auftragsfertiger
Foxconn dank KI-Boom mit Rekordumsatz05. Jan. · Reuters
Foxconn dank KI-Boom mit Rekordumsatz
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Plus
Der Jahresausblick 2026
Aktien, Gold, Bitcoin: Das sind meine Kursziele für das neue Börsenjahrheute, 19:09 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Datenanalyse
Zeigt der Januar wirklich schon, ob das Börsenjahr gut wird?heute, 16:30 Uhr · onvista
Alle Premium-News