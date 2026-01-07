Sopra Steria: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31stDecember 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

12,328 shares;

5,098,339.99 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

11,847 shares;

5,539,019.82 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 the following transactions were executed:

3,888 purchase transactions

3,812 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

356,286 shares and 56,357,821.40 euros purchased

355,805 shares and 55,917,140.80 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

