EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividendenmitteilung
EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Schlagwort(e): Dividende
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividendenmitteilung
08.01.2026 / 15:20 GMT/BST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
|Zur sofortigen Veröffentlichung
|08. Januar 2026
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|Dividendenmitteilung
|Die Geschäftsführung des JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (die “Gesellschaft”) kündigt hiermit folgende Dividenden an, für die als Ex-Dividendendatum der 15. Januar 2026 gilt. Stichtag ist der 16. Januar 2026 und das Zahlungsdatum ist der 06. Februar 2026:
|Beschreibung der Anteilsklasse
|ISIN
|Satz je Anteil
|JPM US Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0007ILCZU4
|0.142100
|JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BJ06C044
|0.470100
|JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0002UMVXQ1
|0.217200
|JPM US Growth Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003KQ8JX1
|0.141400
|JPM US Value Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000DTA2ZH9
|0.391300
|JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.333900
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.304100
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.442500
|JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.334200
|JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.307400
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003UVYC20
|0.162000
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U5MJOZ6
|0.192600
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U9J8HX9
|0.277100
|JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE00BL0BMX65
|0.176300
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000AP27VA7
|0.140000
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000UPAYVL7
|0.124300
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006YCYW06
|0.046600
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000RE0SQM6
|0.163600
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000DDR6DS3
|0.305400
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006FIW9Z0
|0.127900
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0006CJGQR9
|0.121800
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000QOLLXO2
|0.068900
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000CYGD0V1
|0.078300
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000WGK3YY5
|0.117600
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000Y4K4833
|0.155900
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE0005S7BIT0
|0.052700
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000HFXP0D2
|0.115100
|JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00005YSIA4
|0.007800
|JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000P334X90
|0.142700
|JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000C3S79I0
|1.207200
|JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BN4RDY28
|1.020000
|JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000DS9ZCL4
|0.072400
|JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BJK9H860
|0.146100
|JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000783LRG9
|0.096000
|JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE000TZT3JJ0
|0.189300
|JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0001O84583
|0.106600
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000FYTRRJ6
|0.070400
|JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000XE6ELZ8
|0.088400
|JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000JLILKH0
|0.070800
|JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0006UQKVQ0
|0.004600
|JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000K4JG8P9
|0.027400
|JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000L91HR40
|0.071500
|JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000V4JSM06
|0.043300
|JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000A9QKUV7
|0.173000
|JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000HZSZFP6
|1.255100
|JPM EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000YSJPNV8
|0.240900
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000VN1UIQ1
|0.235200
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE000R7DCW45
|0.249800
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE0002WLH200
|0.188300
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000R88UVN6
|0.284100
|JPM EUR Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE00081SF8K7
|0.058600
|JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000BS9KP42
|0.296700
|JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000L6RGYI5
|0.107600
|JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00064KQDB3
|0.217900
|JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000CJUN9X7
|0.087200
|JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0005NMTKY4
|0.131300
|JPM EUR IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000WAKWCV7
|1.585500
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE000YK1TO74
|1.938400
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BKV0QF55
|0.131300
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000SB9GY21
|3.562900
|JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000TSA6IX6
|0.097700
|JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000LHP8TA1
|0.084100
|JPM EUR Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0008QIFH42
|0.147900
|JPM EUR 1-5 yr IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0002VV7CV3
|0.901000
|JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE000AGCIYE6
|0.067000
|Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:
|Matheson
|Telefon: +353 1 232 2000
Diese Informationen werden von RNS, dem Informationsdienst der Londoner Börse, zur Verfügung gestellt. RNS ist im Vereinigten Königreich von der Financial Conduct Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht) als Primary Information Provider zugelassen. Für die Nutzung und die Verbreitung dieser Informationen können die Geschäftsbedingungen gelten. Um weitere Auskünfte zu erhalten, setzen Sie sich bitte mit rns@lseg.com in Verbindung oder gehen Sie auf www.rns.com.
08.01.2026 GMT/BST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Irland
|Telefon:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|www.jpmorganchase.com
|ISIN:
|IE000TB7IEF3, IE0007ILCZU4, IE00BJ06C044, IE0002UMVXQ1, IE0003KQ8JX1, IE000DTA2ZH9, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20, IE000U5MJOZ6, IE000U9J8HX9, IE00BL0BMX65, IE000AP27VA7, IE000UPAYVL7, IE0006YCYW06, IE000RE0SQM6, IE000DDR6DS3, IE0006FIW9Z0, IE0006CJGQR9, IE000QOLLXO2, IE000CYGD0V1, IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE0005S7BIT0, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000P334X90, IE000C3S79I0, IE00BN4RDY28, IE000DS9ZCL4, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583, IE000FYTRRJ6, IE000XE6ELZ8, IE000JLILKH0, IE0006UQKVQ0, IE000K4JG8P9, IE000L91HR40, IE000V4JSM06, IE000A9QKUV7, IE000HZSZFP6, IE000YSJPNV8, IE000VN1UIQ1, IE000R7DCW45, IE0002WLH200, IE000R88UVN6, IE00081SF8K7, IE000BS9KP42, IE000L6RGYI5, IE00064KQDB3, IE000CJUN9X7, IE0005NMTKY4, IE000WAKWCV7, IE000YK1TO74, IE00BKV0QF55, IE000SB9GY21, IE000TSA6IX6, IE000LHP8TA1, IE0008QIFH42, IE0002VV7CV3, IE000AGCIYE6
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2257410
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
2257410 08.01.2026 GMT/BST
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
|–
|–
|–
|–