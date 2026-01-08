TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at December 31, 2025
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
December 31, 2025
|
2,206,585,543
|
2,206,585,543
|
2,142,883,014
|
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
|
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 63,702,529 treasury shares.
TotalEnergies SE
