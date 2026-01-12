Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 05th January to 09th January 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/01/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
74
|
65.0200
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/01/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
29 926
|
65.9433
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/01/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
68.1028
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/01/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
68.8178
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/01/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
68.8567
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/01/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
69.5790
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
70 000
|
67.5971
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112142482/en/
Eurofins
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
|–
|–
|–
|–