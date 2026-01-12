Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 05th January to 09th January 2026

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

74

65.0200

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

29 926

65.9433

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

68.1028

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

68.8178

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

68.8567

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

69.5790

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

70 000

67.5971

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112142482/en/

Eurofins

