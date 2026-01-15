Arverne: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of December 31, 2025

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at September 30, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date

Total number of shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

12/31/2025

42 076 081

Number of theoretical voting rights: 42 076 081

Number of exercisable voting rights*: 37 028 305

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares and treasury shares with no voting rights

About ARVERNE
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260115329571/en/

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth / arvernegroup@image7.fr
Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth

