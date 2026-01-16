Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - from NuWays AG 16.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to LION E-Mobility AG Company Name: LION E-Mobility AG ISIN: CH0560888270 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.2 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr FY26e: LION set to pounce on growth opportunities LION E-Mobility should continue to grow its top-line at a significant pace in FY26e, after having passed the operational trough in H2 2025. Here is what to expect: Following a challenging FY 24 with merely EUR 17m sales (-70% yoy), revenue for FY25 (preliminary release) grew strongly by 66% yoy to some EUR 28m, based on improved customer demand from bus manufacturers in North America and Karsan. With this, LION met its guidance for FY 25 of EUR 28m to EUR 35m in revenue and positive EBITDA. In fact, the EBITDA margin is not merely positive but should be >15% (eNuW) thanks to a particularly strong Q4. Growth to continue. For FY26e, we estimate revenue to grow by some 30% to EUR 36.4m, driven by strong mobility product momentum and storage opportunities opening up with new partnerships formed in 2025. While EBITDA will also continue to grow, we model lower margins (15.6% vs. 18%) due to a changing product mix (stronger storage sales growth). Mobility: To recap, LION currently operates a highly underutilized state-of-the-art factory, capable of an annual output of ~40k battery packs. With a growing customer base and the launch of the new NMC+ battery pack in full swing, utilization should gradually improve in during the next years. As the new battery pack technologically superior to the current version (NMC), we expect most existing customers to switch to NMC+. In Q4 2025, the first NMC+ deliveries were successfully made. Storage: The strategic partnership with LeapEnergy (entered in April 2025) has given LION access to assembled BESS solutions. This allows LION to offer a one-stop-shop solution (product, integration and after-market service). The company should hence be able to successfully address to rapidly emerging energy storage market. In fact, in terms of revenue contribution, Storage should account for roughly half of group sales in FY26e (eNuW). With a total project pipeline of >7.5 GWh (not yet signed), LION is looking at a revenue potential of roughly EUR 280m (eNuW) at low double-digit EBITDA margins (eNuW: 10-12%). Importantly, the company has already secured its first grid-scale project in Germany - a 20 MW/h installation scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026 estimated to have a revenue potential of EUR 750k (eNuW). In December 2026, LION hired two new sales specialists for the German and the Italian market and entered a strategic cooperation with CircUnomics, a B2B marketplace for industrial battery and energy storage solutions, which should further support the current positive operational momentum. LION's outlook appears significantly brighter than a year ago, given these dynamic developments and strong support from a key shareholder. After achieving sustainable cash generation in FY25e, the company should gradually turn the balance sheet around. BUY with an unchanged EUR 3.20 PT. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6c33237f284231a3e083abefae1af276 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=2ba6f53a-f2aa-11f0-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2261066 16.01.2026 CET/CEST °