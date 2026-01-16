Pet Service Holding NV: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract Entered Into With the Brokerage Firm GILBERT DUPONT (H2 2025)
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Pet Service Holding NV (Paris:ALPET) to the brokerage firm GILBERT DUPONT, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity contract:
- Number of Shares: 4,087
- Cash Balance: ¬30,097.09
During the second half of 2025, it was carried out a total of:
|
PURCHASE
|
57 transactions
|
3,469 shares
|
¬16,760.93
|
SALE
|
8 transactions
|
421 shares
|
¬2,039.32
It should be noted that at the time the liquidity contract was put in place, the following resources were allocated:
- Number of Shares: 0
- Cash Balance: ¬50,000.00
About Pet Service Holding NV
Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.
Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) - ISIN: NL0015001HZ9
Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.
APPENDIX
|
|
BUY
|
SELL
|
|
Nb of transactions
|
Nb of shares
|
Cash in EUR
|
Nb of transactions
|
Nb of shares
|
Cash in EUR
|
TOTAL
|
57
|
3,469
|
16,760.93
|
8
|
421
|
2,039.32
|
27/11/2025
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28/11/2025
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
01/12/2025
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02/12/2025
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
03/12/2025
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
04/12/2025
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
05/12/2025
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
08/12/2025
|
2
|
111
|
560.55
|
2
|
70
|
354.5
|
09/12/2025
|
2
|
98
|
499.8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10/12/2025
|
2
|
142
|
718.61
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11/12/2025
|
1
|
13
|
65.65
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12/12/2025
|
1
|
40
|
202
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15/12/2025
|
9
|
1076
|
5,305.97
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16/12/2025
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
85
|
409.7
|
17/12/2025
|
4
|
289
|
1,391.16
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18/12/2025
|
1
|
50
|
240
|
2
|
86
|
413.92
|
19/12/2025
|
2
|
100
|
482
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22/12/2025
|
5
|
456
|
2,187.34
|
1
|
130
|
629.2
|
23/12/2025
|
7
|
497
|
2,341.37
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24/12/2025
|
2
|
160
|
744.8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
29/12/2025
|
3
|
157
|
728.48
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30/12/2025
|
2
|
200
|
922
|
1
|
50
|
232
|
31/12/2025
|
1
|
80
|
371.2
|
0
|
0
|
0
Pet Service Holding
Ron van Veldhoven
Chief Executive Officer
+31-75-7572685
info@petserviceholding.com
NewCap
Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
+33 1 44 71 94 92
petserviceholding@newcap.eu