Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 12th January to 16th January 2026

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

70.5975

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

72.9633

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

72.6177

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

72.2203

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

72.4636

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

30 000

71.9100

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260119511422/en/

Eurofins

