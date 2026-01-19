Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG 19.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE Company Name: Westwing Group SE ISIN: DE000A2N4H07 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 23.5 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Blowout Q4 prelims as value creation plan bears fruit; PT UP Westwing raised its FY25 guidance implying blowout Q4 figures particularly on adj. EBITDA and cash generation as the value creation plan is increasingly bearing fruit. In detail: GMV in Q4 grew by 9% yoy to EUR 163m (eNuW old: EUR 158m) driven by a particularly strong performance during the Black Week sales event and at year-end; FY25 GMV grew by 2% yoy to EUR 507m. Accordingly, sales in the fourth quarter increased by 6.7% yoy to EUR 143m with FY25 sales coming in at EUR 449m (eNuW old: EUR 446m). In sum, this should largely be the result of management's transformation efforts, incl. a stronger premium brand positioning, adjusted product assortment and the ongoing European expansion (9M international sales were up 1.5% yoy vs. slightly declining DACH sales). Margins, the true star of the show. In Q4, the group's adj. EBITDA margin stood at a whopping 15% (+7.3 pp yoy), clearly beating our old 9.6% estimate. With this, adj. EBITDA jumped by 110% yoy to EUR 21.6m (eNuW old: EUR 13.5m). FY25 adj. EBITDA to now come in at EUR 43m (eNuW old: EUR 34.8m). The reasons are simple (1) ongoing tight cost control, (2) a rising Westwing Collection share, (3) operating leverage and (4) fast order processing. FY25 guidance raised. Following the particularly strong Q4, management now expects around EUR 449m sales (old: EUR 425-455m) and adj. EBITDA of EUR 42-45m (old: EUR 25-35m). Superb cash generation. In FY25, WEW generated EUR 25m of cash, notably above our old estimate of EUR 10m thanks to the better than anticipated operational performance, fast order processing (i.e. better inventory turn) and high cash conversion (lower receivables, higher payables). With this, net cash at the end of FY25 increased to EUR 94m (eNuW old: EUR 79m). FY26e to remain on a growth track // European expansion ongoing. WEW should be able to continue growing in FY26, largely carried by the International segment. Mind you, in FY25 WEW entered ten additional European markets with early signs of success already visible with Q3 figures. As WEW continues to build scale across Europe, the next strategic leap should be the UK, a high-potential market that could significantly expand its addressable market reach and validate the brand's ability to replicate success beyond the EU. Valuation remains undemanding. Shares are trading at a mere 4.2x EV/adj. EBITDA FY26e (~37% of the market cap is covered by net cash) while management' value creation plan is being delivered like clockwork. Mind you, WEW is back on a growth path with gradually improving margins as operating leverage is kicking in and strong cash generation. This clearly underpins our view of WEW being a high-reward investment case at a still attractive entry point. We reiterate our BUY rating and keep WEW in our AlphaList with a slightly increased EUR 23.50 PT (old: EUR 22.00), based on DCF. - change of analyst - You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=37767ab070ee6ac0659d923baccc9db1 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=0f273a3f-f509-11f0-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2261808 19.01.2026 CET/CEST °