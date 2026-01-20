Advicenne: 2026 Financial Calendar

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI - FR0013296746), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, announces its 2026 financial communication calendar.

Event

Date*

2025 FY sales release

January 22, 2026

2025 FY annual financial statement

March 26, 2026

Annual General Meeting

May 21, 2026

2026 First Half financial statement

September 17, 2026

*: subject to change. End of trading

About Advicenne
Advicenne (Euronext:ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal® (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

Advicenne
Didier Laurens, CEO
+33 (0)1 87 44 40 17
Email: investors@advicenne.com

Maarc
Media relations
Bruno Arabian
+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26
Email: bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

