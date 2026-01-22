China Eastern Airlines to Roll Out Over 100 Million Yuan in Vouchers for Global Travelers Visiting China

China Eastern Airlines (CEA) recently announced a global distribution of consumption vouchers worth more than 100 million yuan ($14.35 million) in 2026 at the launch ceremony of the 2026 "Shopping in China" and New Year Consumption Season.

The nationwide consumption-boosting campaign is jointly launched by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

Relevant initiatives scheduled to take place across the country include special promotions for Chinese New Year purchases, selected products and services, and international consumption, along with other themed activities aimed at stimulating consumer engagement.

Meanwhile, the airline said it will step up the promotion of its innovative products, such as China PASS, which is designed to bring together access to air travel benefits, local transportation, cultural and tourism attractions, as well as consumer offers in a single, easy-to-use pass.

It will leverage its innovative offerings to work with partners across sectors including commerce, tourism, culture, sports and healthcare to integrate high-quality resources and benefits, in a bid to deliver more targeted services and enhanced travel experiences to global passengers, according to CEA.

CEA's global air route network spans 245 cities across 40 countries and regions, covering 255 destinations.

The airline has recently launched an air-rail intermodal service through its international website, which allows multi-currency payments with foreign cards, enabling overseas travelers to purchase integrated air-and-rail tickets in a single transaction.

The service currently connects CEA's international destinations via major hubs in Shanghai, Beijing, Xi'an, and Kunming, among other Chinese cities, offering convenient transfers between flights and rail segments.

