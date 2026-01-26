Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 19th January to 23rd January 2026

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

71.7101

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.5398

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.2815

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.9660

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.7250

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

25 000

70.8445

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260126423443/en/

Eurofins

