Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG 27.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Company Name: OHB SE
ISIN: DE0005936124
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
Target price: EUR 260
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Simon Keller

Opportunity: Starlink-like project for the Bundeswehr, chg.

OHB's CMD last week already signalled a turning point, highlighting military space as a key demand driver and a stronger order intake trajectory (also see our last update). Media reports now add a material upside option, confirmed by the company: OHB and Rheinmetall are in talks about a joint bid for SATCOMBw "Stufe 4", a secure, military-grade LEO constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink, tailored to the Bundeswehr. Reported parameters include >100 satellites, deployment by 2029 and a cited contract value of EUR 8-10bn.

The strategic rationale is straightforward: this is a two-domain programme to our understanding. It is not "just satellites", but the combination of (i) space hardware and constellation build-out and (ii) ground-based system integration (secure connectivity across soldiers, vehicles and naval assets). Consequently, pairing a Germany-headquartered satellite prime with Germany's largest listed defence integrator looks like a rational blueprint with credible win chances, in our view. While Airbus is the incumbent for the predecessor system, its set-up is pan-European with a meaningful footprint outside Germany, which could be a relative disadvantage in a sovereignty-driven programme.

Importantly, this potential project should not be viewed as a one-off development project. Beyond build-out, the constellation requires continuous operations, upgrades and regular satellite replenishment. In fact, for SpaceX's Starlink, satellite lifetimes are cited at c. 5 years, implying a structural replacement cycle once deployed.

As an end-to-end integrator and in cooperation with Rheinmetall, OHB could capture a meaningfully higher share of Germany's new space defence investments than our prior c. 20% assumption. A Rheinmetall analogy is instructive: as the system integrator in ground defence, it has captured almost 50% of Germany's EUR 100bn special fund (eNuW). There is a credible path for OHB to play a similar integrator role in military space, supporting higher cumulative order intake assumptions for 2026-30e (eNuW: now c.EUR 27bn in total) and faster growth from 2027e onwards.

At the same time, OHB's valuation still appears compelling versus listed space peers, with OHB trading at 3x sales 2026e vs. c.7x for other listed space pure-plays. News flow should remain supportive, with big-ticket orders likely, Rocket Factory Augsburg (at-equity at OHB) targeting a maiden launch in 2026, and increasing global investor attention on "space". Profits should keep up with news: we forecast a 30% EPS CAGR into 2030e. BUY, new PT EUR 260 (old: EUR 202), based on DCF.

You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=41d7fad09a4f5efa18466f9a98ed1787

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com