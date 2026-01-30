Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG 30.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG Company Name: q.beyond AG ISIN: DE0005137004 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 1.3 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Strong Q4 as FY25p is largely in line with est. Topic: Ahead of today's EGM, QBY yesterday released preliminary, unaudited FY25 figures, showing stable top-line development and improved profitability. The final FY25 report will be released on March 30th. In detail: FY25p sales came in at EUR 183m (eNuW: EUR 184m; eCons: EUR 184m), up 1.4% on a comparable basis when eliminating accounting changes affecting EUR 13m of FY24 sales. This implies Q4p sales of EUR 48.2m (-5.9% reported), showing sequential improvements vs. Q2 and Q3. While the company did not provide segment details, we expect Consulting to have shown another strong quarter driven by improved utilization. Preliminary EBITDA came in at EUR 12.3m (eNuW: EUR 12.1m; eCons: EUR 12.7m), implying an 6.7% margin (+1.2pp yoy). While the FY figure was to a certain extent supported by one-off effects to the tune of EUR 2.6m (adjusted margin of 5.3% or -0.2pp yoy), the Q4 operating EBITDA was in line with Q4'24 at EUR 4.2m, but at an improved margin of 8.7% (+0.5pp yoy). In addition to the improvements in Consulting, we see the increased near- and off-shoring ratio, now at 20%, as one of the main drivers for this. Until YE'27, we expect QBY to increase this ratio to 30%, which alone should translate into a gross margin improvement of 2pp (eNuW). FCF came in at EUR 5.5m (company definition: change in liquidity), resulting in a comfortable net cash position (excluding lease liabilities) of EUR 42m, or EUR 0.34 per share leaving ample room for potential M&A (eNuW: at least one acquisition in FY26). Moreover, management reiterated in yesterday's press release the aim to distribute dividends and buy back shares following the proposed capital reduction at today's EGM. Overall, the company achieved its revised FY25 targets, including positive net income (EUR 2.5m) in a continued tough environment. We expect management to issue a new guidance for FY26 with the release of the final FY25 report end of March. In our view, FY26 will remain a challenging year for the IT-service industry, yet outgrowing the broader economy with 5.8% market growth (Bitkom). In our view, QBY should be able to slightly outperform given the high potential in Managed Services and a structurally improving delivery mix, that shifts more and more toward higher-value consulting, AIenabled services and vertical-specific solutions, which tend to be more resilient and margin accretive even in cautious IT spending environments. In sum, QBY should grow sales by 7% to EUR 197m and continue to expand profitability as we see EBITDA to come in at EUR 16.6m (8.4% margin, all eNuW). Overall, the solid Q4 has shown that the case, which is focused on steady margin expansion and cash generation, remains fully intact. On the other hand, the stock is currently trading at a mere 3.9x FY26e EV/EBITDA, which compares to an 8.0x peer group median. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 1.30 PT based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6c4e35caddb444a411732543e5067660 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=a73b24aa-fdac-11f0-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2268544 30.01.2026 CET/CEST °