Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 26th January to 30th January 2026

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.7336

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.9680

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.5398

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

67.9096

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/01/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

67.6061

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

68.9956

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202087795/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific
On Holding

