Original-Research: ATOSS Software SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: ATOSS Software SE - from NuWays AG

02.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to ATOSS Software SE

     Company Name:                ATOSS Software SE
     ISIN:                        DE0005104400

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 152
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Strong Q4 results, yet another beat; BUY

Fridays' preliminary FY25 figures once again underlined the strength of
ATOSS' recurring revenue engine as well as an improving demand backdrop
heading into FY26. In detail:

FY25p group sales increased 10.9% yoy to EUR 189m (in line with eNuW and
eCons), supported by a 28.1% jump in Cloud & Subscription to EUR 92.7m.
Together with maintenance, overall recurring revenues came in at EUR 132m
(+18% yoy), representing 70% of sales, 5pp more than in FY24, thus further
improving visibility and scalability. Importantly, demand dynamics continued
to recovery strongly in Q4, resulting in a 27% increased Cloud &

Subscription order backlog of EUR 109m, while Cloud ARR expanded 28% to EUR 101m.

This rebound in OI signals easing customer cautiousness and provides sound
revenue coverage for FY26. At the same time, Consulting continued to grow
moderately (+10.3% yoy), underlining the healthy pipeline and sustained
project activity around the installed base. In accordance with management's
strategy, sales from Licenses further compressed to EUR 8.8m (-35.1% yoy),
reflecting the clear focus on cloud and recurring revenues.

Profitability was once again exceptional despite ongoing investments into
sales capacity, platform scaling and especially AI as EBIT came in at EUR
68.1m (eNuW: EUR 64.7m, eCons: EUR 64.3m), corresponding to a 36% margin, hereby
exceeding the already lifted target of 34% by another 2pp but below FY24
(37%). The slight margin decline should however not be interpreted as
operational weakness, as it reflects the aforementioned investments visible
in slightly increased R&D (+0.1pp yoy) and sales ratios (+1.3pp yoy). A 40%
margin in Q4 supports this, highlighting the earnings power and operating
leverage of the business model.
Cash generation and balance sheet strength remain strong although back taxes
and higher tax advances weighed on FCF, which came in at EUR 46.2m (eNuW: EUR
49.0m, eCons: EUR 48.7m). This leaves strong strategic flexibility given a net
cash position of EUR 115m although organic growth alone remains sufficient to
drive value creation with >50% ROICs.

Looking ahead, management guides for FY26 sales of EUR 215m (eNuW: EUR 214m,
eCons: EUR 215m) and an EBIT margin of >=32% (eNuW: 34.7%, eCons: 33.4%).
Although factoring in ongoing growth investments, the margin target looks
very conservative, in our view, leaving the possibility of a guidance
upgrade in the cards, especially as the increasing share of high margin
recurring revenues is driving scalability.

Overall, the FY25 prelims fully reinforce ATOSS' positioning as a
high-quality software compounder, combining double-digit growth,
best-in-class margins and exceptional balance sheet strength. Trading at
28.6x FY26e forward PE (vs 5y average of 38.6x), the stock offers plenty
upside potential, which is backed by our DCF based PT of EUR 152 - BUY.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=59233ce09132ca3c5d430af26b70cd5d
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

