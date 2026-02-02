Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from NuWays AG 02.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to GFT Technologies SE Company Name: GFT Technologies SE ISIN: DE0005800601 Reason for the research: Initiation Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 32 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Upcycle building behind the curtain, INITIATE with BUY GFT is emerging from an IT services downturn, with client demand finally re-accelerating. Reported figures still lag due to temporary company-specific and fx headwinds, masking the operational inflection. This disconnect creates an opportunity, with the share price still anchored near cycle lows. INITIATE with BUY. Quality is the bedrock. GFT is a banking specialist in one of the hardest IT verticals, where security, regulation and legacy stacks make execution risk the real cost. Long-standing tier-1 client relationships support repeat business, while consistently high workforce utilisation signals disciplined delivery and cost control. A broad hyperscaler and ISV partner ecosystem keeps GFT close to product roadmaps and client decisions. GFT is also embedding AI into delivery, supporting faster delivery and higher client ROI. This is reflected in a 14.3% average ROCE (2022-27e, eNuW). Growth is the upside. AI increases project volume, as it shifts the bottleneck to data flows, APIs and core platforms. That is exactly where GFT sits, with platform modernisation and cloud migration at the centre of its mix. There are real-world examples where AI-driven efficiency has expanded, not reduced, project scope. At several clients, GFT is now working with larger teams as additional projects clear the ROI hurdle. Two tangible levers add uplift: scaling smartshore delivery towards 40% by 2029 (from c. 20% today) mostly via the India hub, and a mix shift into high value-added services (c. 25% today, with up to 50% targeted by 2029), supported by bolt-on M&A. 2025 is still masked by clean-up: Q4 should look similar to Q3 with only marginal reported growth, despite improving fx-adjusted trends. Excluding UK and Software Solutions, the core group is already running c.11% fx-adj. growth with c. 9% adj. EBIT margin in 2025e (eNuW). The UK reset and Software Solutions resizing should ease the drag into 2026. Valuation still prices in the noise. GFT trades at a 10% FCFY by 2027e (eNuW), supported by its capital light setup. As the clean-up in UK completes and market momentum feeds through reported figures, we see scope for a re-rating alongside recovering margins. Starting from a low-base in 2025e, the forecasted EPS CAGR into 2028e is at 26%. BUY, PT EUR 32, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d56f723ec3e2f6e25799bed51875f07b For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=3e98ba7e-0009-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2269308 02.02.2026 CET/CEST °