Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from NuWays AG

02.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to GFT Technologies SE

     Company Name:                GFT Technologies SE
     ISIN:                        DE0005800601

     Reason for the research:     Initiation
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 32
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

Upcycle building behind the curtain, INITIATE with BUY

GFT is emerging from an IT services downturn, with client demand finally
re-accelerating. Reported figures still lag due to temporary
company-specific and fx headwinds, masking the operational inflection. This
disconnect creates an opportunity, with the share price still anchored near
cycle lows. INITIATE with BUY.

Quality is the bedrock. GFT is a banking specialist in one of the hardest IT
verticals, where security, regulation and legacy stacks make execution risk
the real cost. Long-standing tier-1 client relationships support repeat
business, while consistently high workforce utilisation signals disciplined
delivery and cost control. A broad hyperscaler and ISV partner ecosystem
keeps GFT close to product roadmaps and client decisions. GFT is also
embedding AI into delivery, supporting faster delivery and higher client
ROI. This is reflected in a 14.3% average ROCE (2022-27e, eNuW).

Growth is the upside. AI increases project volume, as it shifts the
bottleneck to data flows, APIs and core platforms. That is exactly where GFT
sits, with platform modernisation and cloud migration at the centre of its
mix. There are real-world examples where AI-driven efficiency has expanded,
not reduced, project scope. At several clients, GFT is now working with
larger teams as additional projects clear the ROI hurdle.

Two tangible levers add uplift: scaling smartshore delivery towards 40% by
2029 (from c. 20% today) mostly via the India hub, and a mix shift into high
value-added services (c. 25% today, with up to 50% targeted by 2029),
supported by bolt-on M&A.

2025 is still masked by clean-up: Q4 should look similar to Q3 with only
marginal reported growth, despite improving fx-adjusted trends. Excluding UK
and Software Solutions, the core group is already running c.11% fx-adj.
growth with c. 9% adj. EBIT margin in 2025e (eNuW). The UK reset and
Software Solutions resizing should ease the drag into 2026.

Valuation still prices in the noise. GFT trades at a 10% FCFY by 2027e
(eNuW), supported by its capital light setup. As the clean-up in UK
completes and market momentum feeds through reported figures, we see scope
for a re-rating alongside recovering margins. Starting from a low-base in
2025e, the forecasted EPS CAGR into 2028e is at 26%.

BUY, PT EUR 32, based on DCF.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d56f723ec3e2f6e25799bed51875f07b
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

