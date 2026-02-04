LINVO AG Sponsors Fight Aids Cup 2026 in Monaco

Football legends unite with royalty for HIV awareness at Stade Louis II

When Leonardo Bonucci, Andriy Shevchenko and Clarence Seedorf lined up alongside Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc on January 24, 2026, it wasn't for a trophy - it was for a cause.

LINVO AG serves as an Official Sponsor of the Fight Aids Cup Monaco 2026, uniting football legends for the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

LINVO AG proudly sponsored Cirque FC at the sixth annual Fight Aids Cup, held at Monaco's iconic Stade Louis II. The charity match raised funds for Fight Aids Monaco, the HIV awareness foundation chaired by H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie.

For over two decades, Fight Aids Monaco has worked to break down barriers surrounding HIV/AIDS - funding prevention programmes, supporting research, and providing direct assistance to those living with the disease. The Fight Aids Cup has become the foundation's flagship event, raising over one million euros since its inception in 2020.

Cirque FC, captained by 2004 Ballon d'Or winner Shevchenko, took on the Barbagiuans Monaco - the team of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, led by Louis Ducruet - with Eden Hazard among those joining the pitch. The match brought together football icons, Monaco royalty, and a packed stadium united by a single purpose.

LINVO AG's sponsorship of Cirque FC reflects a simple belief: That success in business should translate into support for causes that matter.

LINVO AG is a Zurich-based wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Founded in 2014, the firm delivers tailored portfolio management, corporate finance, M&A advisory, and alternative investment solutions - all under the supervision of FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

