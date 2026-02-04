Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG 04.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG Company Name: Steyr Motors AG ISIN: AT0000A3FW25 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 59 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Prelims confirm growth acceleration, chg. Steyr Motors reported 2025 prelims, confirming the step-up in growth, in line with the guidance: Q4 25 sales grew 20% yoy to EUR 14.1m (eNuW: EUR14.1m), sequentially increasing the rate vs. +15% yoy in 9M 25. On a FY basis, sales grew 16% yoy to EUR 48.5m, with civil sales up c.22% yoy and defence-related sales up c.13% yoy. Q4 EBIT increased 30% yoy to EUR 1.8m, below our expectations due to one-off costs (e.g. M&A-related), and remained flat on an adjusted basis at EUR 3m (eNuW: EUR 2.8m). On a FY basis, the adj. margin thus arrived at 14.4%, a 9.8pp yoy decline due to ramp-up costs as well as the postponement of high-margin engineering orders e.g., related to the K2 MBT. Looking into 2026e, the guidance targets sales of EUR 75-95m, reflecting a growth acceleration to 55-96% yoy. It is seen to be driven by backlog conversion (c.EUR 45m covered) as well as additional expected framework contracts, incl. a potential new Leopard 2 related agreement, and appears to include M&A. Our sales estimate sits at EUR 71m organically (+46% yoy), seemingly rather conservative at this point in light of the news momentum, although delays in defence procurements or frame contract call-offs remain possible. The EBIT margin is targeted at >15% (eNuW: 15.5%), reflecting an increase of >0.5pp yoy, thanks to operating leverage. Breaking into Singapore's defence ecosystem: we expect ST Engineering (c.EUR 21bn market cap) to be the unnamed customer that has awarded Steyr Motors the contract to design and supply its 4-cylinder engine to a new future-oriented all-terrain vehicle concept (eNuW: similar to modernised HumVee). Typically, such projects start with an initial small engineering revenue contribution (eNuW: EUR 0.5m in 2026, high margin). The resulting tailor-made concept of a high-power density engine is also what usually makes Steyr Motors the long-term single-source supplier, supporting visibility. Beyond an expected total order intake of EUR 20m by 2030e, the selection of Steyr Motors as the engine supplier provides a tangible proof point that Steyr's proposition resonates with further international tier-1 platform primes. Intensified collaboration with Tryson to tackle the civilian China potential: Steyr has signed a five year framework agreement with Tryson securing a binding minimum of >750 engines through 2030 (EUR >30m sales). Units are manufactured in Austria and exported to China, supporting near-term visibility without relying on a local ramp. In parallel, Steyr has set up a JV with Tryson to enable staged localisation. The JV is designed as a capex-light growth lever to unlock incremental business beyond the secured minimum volume. In sum, the investment case remains more than a pure defence budget beta. It is about platform penetration and internationalisation on the back of Steyr Motors unique high power density, mission critical diesel engine. BUY, PT EUR 59, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=2ec9d32fdcd2db251503a999c8e66e95 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=03807a65-019a-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2270948 04.02.2026 CET/CEST °