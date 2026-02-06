Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - from NuWays AG 06.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to 123fahrschule SE Company Name: 123fahrschule SE ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 6.1 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald FY25p disappoints; balance sheet clean-up resets the base On Tuesday evening, 123f released weak FY25 prelims, as one-off expenses and a comprehensive balance sheet clean-up weighed on the bottom-line. As a result, EBITDA came in significantly below expectations and guidance. In detail: FY25p EBITDA arrived at EUR -1.3m, thus falling short of our estimate (EUR 0.5m) and the outlook from September (EUR 0.4-1.0m). The main drivers were non-recurring personnel and operating expenses of c. EUR 0.65m (eNuW: mostly related to the former CEO's pay package). In addition, management conducted a systematic review of receivables and is currently assuming a negative impact of EUR 1.5m, primarily related to training loans granted to students in earlier cohorts. Those value adjustments became necessary after changes in the legal framework after loan issuance have impaired enforceability. Excluding those one-off and non-recurring effects, the adj. EBITDA would have amounted to EUR 0.85, thus showing underlying yoy improvement. Looking ahead, management also quantified its EBITDA outlook for FY26, guiding for a range of EUR 1.5-2.5m. We view this target as achievable, which is visible in our EUR 1.9m estimate (6.7% margin) that is based on efficiency gains and the recent expansion of the branch network. We also factor in the current weak demand situation amid uncertainty around the timing of the new driving license reform, which leads prospective learners to postpone training in hopes of lower fees. Yet, management emphasizes that January has been one of the strongest enrollment months in the company's history, likely supported by the higher branch count but also improved market reach. In fact, 123f should be hit much less by the current dynamics given its strong brand perception and superior digital onboarding funnel. In the long run, this could even lead further market share gains for 123f, given that a number of smaller, analogue peers is likely being forced out of the market. Overall, the long-term prospects of the company remain intact. The investment case continues to be underpinned by the scalability of its AI-driven training platform, the increasing relevance of simulator-based education and the opportunity to gain market share as smaller, analogue driving schools struggle with rising costs and regulatory complexity. While near-term volatility remains elevated, these structural advantages support the long-term growth potential of the business model. Buy with an unchanged EUR 6.10 PT. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=055b1a8f262385ccbbb4539d65b8ffa0 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=d9a1c2b0-032b-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2272448 06.02.2026 CET/CEST °