Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 02nd February to 06th February 2026

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

68.3375

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

67.9091

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

68.3940

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

68.2256

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

67.9795

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

68.1691

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209390258/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

