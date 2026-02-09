Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG 09.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG Company Name: Nabaltec AG ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 09.02.2026 Target price: EUR 18.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Unjustified valuation disconnect;BUY Despite challenging industry conditions that have pushed several larger peers close to breakeven, Nabaltec continues to deliver resilient margins and robust operating cash flows. At the same time, the company now boasts a significantly strengthened balance sheet. Nevertheless, the shares are trading at their lowest level in over a decade, a valuation disconnect that we believe is unwarranted. Q4 to put NTG in the mid-points of the FY25 margin guidance. With Q4 sales showing similar trajectory as the first three quarters (9M -2.4% yoy), the expected EUR 44.4m sales (eNuW) are to put NTG at the lower end of the FY sales guidance (1-2% yoy sales decline). Importantly, despite an expected margin of only 4.3%, NTG should meet the guidance mid-point of 8%. With this, the company outperforms most of its listed chemical peers, which are around the break-even point (e.g. Lanxess, and Wacker Chemie). FY26 to return to growth. For the current year, we expect Nabaltec to return to mid single-digit sales growth (5.6%) despite some pricing headwinds compensated for by higher volumes. Most importantly, demand for ground hydroxides (ATH) is seen to remain robust thanks to several secular trends (AI being one of them). At the same time, further volume increases of viscosity optimized hydroxides should overcompensate for the still weak boehmite demand. Next to boehmites, Specialty Alumina is likely to continue moving sideways. Margins to remain well, under continued challenging circumstances; eNuW 8.3% EBIT margin. Current capex program coming to an end. In FY25e, NTG should have spend some EUR 25m on capex, slightly below our old EUR 32m estimate due to some postponements. With this, FY26e capex is seen at EUR 30m (eNuW), returning to a sustainable level of EUR 15m p.a. thereafter. With this, all major maintenance investments as well as the production capacity expansions for viscosity-optimized hydroxides and boehmite should be finalized, enabling potential group sales of up to EUR 300m. Importantly, even if boehmite demand does not recover as quickly as anticipated, the additional capacity can be flexibly utilized by shifting production toward ATH. Valuation remains compelling. The shares continue to trade at a significant 37% discount to book value, despite the company navigating the current market environment effectively. Notably, the last time Nabaltec traded below book value, the company was highly leveraged and struggling with margins (EUR 4-5m EBIT with more than EUR 50m net debt), a strong contrast to today's much stronger financial position (close to no net debt). Over the past five years (incl. 2025e), Nabaltec has generated EUR 141m in operating cash flow, underpinning solid cash conversion. Accordingly, adjusted free cash flow yield (maintenance capex only) is an attractive 14.8% in FY25e. We hence confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 18 PT, which is based on a blended FY25/26e FCFY approach. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=2424bce39ec8a53a27240dabd3fb1b36 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=23241f9d-0589-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2273026 09.02.2026 CET/CEST °