PANECO to Exhibit at EuroShop 2026 -- Seeking Global Sales Partners for Sustainable Materials Made from Textile Waste

Japanese-Made Textile Recycling Boards Supporting Sustainability in Retail

PANECO®, a textile circularity and sustainable materials platform developed by WORKSTUDIO Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), will exhibit at EuroShop 2026, held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203145499/en/

Textile Recycling Board | PANECO

Visitors to EuroShop are actively searching for sustainable materials that can be implemented in commercial spaces and furniture. Across Europe and globally, demand for the practical implementation of sustainable materials is rapidly increasing. In this environment, materials are expected to be not only environmentally responsible, but also scalable, reliable, and commercially viable.

In response to this market demand, PANECO® transforms textile waste into high-quality recycled boards, offering sustainable solutions for commercial spaces and furniture. These materials are designed for real-world applications such as retail interiors, furniture, fixtures, and interior building materials, supporting both design flexibility and operational practicality.

Unlike conventional recycling approaches, PANECO® is designed as a material platform with future scalability in mind. The platform architecture is intended to support stable supply, standardized specifications, and long-term market deployment, enabling circular materials to move beyond pilot projects and become dependable components of commercial supply chains.

At EuroShop 2026, PANECO® will share with you the story behind its textile recycling boards--from resource sourcing and material design to real-world implementation cases--demonstrating how circular economy materials can be integrated into global commercial markets.

PANECO® is seeking strategic overseas sales partners and business partners, particularly organizations with experience in retail, interior, furniture, or building materials markets.

- Booth: WORKSTUDIO | PANECO® | Hall 10 / B29

https://www.euroshop-tradefair.com/vis/v1/en/exhprofiles/rVtEHoBkQCewcyg9uABVAA?ticket=76082205709009

- Sales Partner Recruitment Page

https://paneco.tokyo/news/overseas-sales-agent-recruitment-from-textile-waste-to-endless-value/

- PANECO Website

https://paneco.tokyo/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203145499/en/

WORKSTUDIO Co., Ltd.

PANECO Div.

EuroShop Team

Mail: euroshop2026@paneco.tokyo