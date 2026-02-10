Original-Research: mVISE AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: mVISE AG - from NuWays AG 10.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to mVISE AG Company Name: mVISE AG ISIN: DE000A0KE043 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 10.5 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Strong profitability but sales below est.; Chg. Yesterday, mVISE reported solid FY25 prelims, showing that its multi-year transformation is delivering tangible results despite a persistently weak macro environment. While sales declined as planned, profitability continued to improve, underlining the quality of the new mix. In detail: On the top-line, FY25p sales declined to EUR 5.5m (eNuW: EUR 6.9m), implying a 41.1% yoy decrease. That development was even more pronounced in H2, which showed a 48.5% decline to EUR 2.4m. This reflects the company's deliberate exit from volatile, skill-based IT services and its strategic repositioning towards software-centric development models. Importantly, the quality of revenues improved, as recurring sales now account for c. 70% of total sales, highlighting the successful shift towards more stable and scalable revenues. Capacity utilization remained high at above 85% throughout the year, confirming that the revenue decline was strategic rather than demand-driven and that operational resources were deployed efficiently. Positively, profitability continued to improve despite the lower sales base. FY25p EBITDA increased c. 15% yoy (FY24 reported figure inflated by discontinued elastic.io) to EUR 1.3m (eNuW: EUR 1.3m), implying a 23.7% margin. For H2, we even saw a 33.3% margin as EBITDA arrived at EUR 0.8m. Recurring EBITDA contributed c. 65% (+23pp yoy), further enhancing earnings visibility and resilience. For FY26, management put out a new guidance of EUR 1.5m EBITDA, which we see as achievable given the completed restructuring, high utilization levels, and the scalable operating setup in place (eNuW new: EUR 1.6m). Beyond that, FY25 also laid the operational groundwork for the next growth phase of mVISE. With software development now centralized, management designed a scalable blueprint for future acquisitions in its aim to pursue a buy-and-build structure. As outlined before, mVISE is on track to create a platform for software-centric companies via minority stakes and active operational involvement. Mind you, we do not consider any future M&A in our model. Hence, any deal announcement could provide upside to our current forecast and price target. Despite the strong share price performance with +81% YTD, we continue to see upside in light of 11.3x FY26e EV/EBITDA for a software company with strong recurring revenues. This is backed by our new DCF-based PT of EUR 10.50 (old: EUR 12.80) - BUY. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6382a842a004e65f761d90fc421ccb5e For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=3db401e9-0652-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2273770 10.02.2026 CET/CEST °