JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
January 31, 2026
|
21 531 967
|
31 276 310
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 048 273, taking into account the 1 228 037 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
JACQUET METALS SA
