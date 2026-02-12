JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights January 31, 2026 21 531 967 31 276 310

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 048 273, taking into account the 1 228 037 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260212473529/en/

JACQUET METALS SA