Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 09th February to 13th February 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
67.5833
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
67.4325
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
66.2403
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
66.0977
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
64.1236
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
64.1736
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
65.4891
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/02/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
65.4570
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
145 000
|
65.6590
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
