Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 09th February to 13th February 2026

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

67.5833

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

67.4325

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

66.2403

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

66.0977

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

64.1236

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

64.1736

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

65.4891

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

65.4570

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

145 000

65.6590

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

Eurofins

