Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 2026-02-09 to 2026-02-13

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) LEGRAND 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 2/13/2026 FR0010307819 4 470 148,1417 AQEU LEGRAND 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 2/13/2026 FR0010307819 14 566 148,0593 CEUX LEGRAND 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 2/13/2026 FR0010307819 3 899 148,0258 TQEX LEGRAND 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 2/13/2026 FR0010307819 42 065 147,9135 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 65 000 147,9686

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260216850796/en/

Legrand