Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 2026-02-09 to 2026-02-13
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Day of transaction
|
Identification code of financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/13/2026
|
FR0010307819
|
4 470
|
148,1417
|
AQEU
|
LEGRAND
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/13/2026
|
FR0010307819
|
14 566
|
148,0593
|
CEUX
|
LEGRAND
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/13/2026
|
FR0010307819
|
3 899
|
148,0258
|
TQEX
|
LEGRAND
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/13/2026
|
FR0010307819
|
42 065
|
147,9135
|
XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|
TOTAL
|
65 000
|
147,9686
Legrand
