Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 2026-02-09 to 2026-02-13

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of transaction

Identification code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/13/2026

FR0010307819

4 470

148,1417

AQEU

LEGRAND

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/13/2026

FR0010307819

14 566

148,0593

CEUX

LEGRAND

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/13/2026

FR0010307819

3 899

148,0258

TQEX

LEGRAND

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/13/2026

FR0010307819

42 065

147,9135

XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

65 000

147,9686

  

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260216850796/en/

Legrand

