Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB - from NuWays AG

19.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Scandinavian Astor Group AB

     Company Name:                Scandinavian Astor Group AB
     ISIN:                        SE0019175274

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                SEK 51
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

Strong Q4 execution, scaling to continue, chg.

Astor closed FY'25 with a very strong Q4, confirming that the group is
converting the elevated defence demand environment into measurable results.
Sales reached SEK 189m (+107% yoy) and EBITDA came in at SEK 45m (23.8%
margin), a step-up against a tough comp. Importantly, Astor delivered 51%
yoy organic growth in Q4, which speaks to real throughput gains despite
rapid group expansion.

Performance was broad-based. Astor Industry grew sales to SEK 69m (+49%
yoy), Astor Tech to SEK 68m (+51% yoy), and Astor Protect reported SEK 52m
(predominantly M&A-driven). On profitability: Tech EBITDA stood out as it
rose to SEK 24m (+83% yoy) with a 36.3% margin, highlighting the upside of
longer-cycle EW solutions (incl. drone jamming) by Oscilion, in our view.

While order intake was soft in Q4 (SEK 59m, 0.3x b-t-b), this should not be
a cause of concern. Defence procurement is inherently lumpy. More
importantly, the company ended the year with an order book of SEK 420m, and
guides that SEK 409m is expected to be delivered in 2026, which implies
solid near-term delivery visibility irrespective of one quarter's booking
pattern. In parallel, the associated company NSG reported c. SEK 294m order
intake in Q4 and an order book of c. SEK 412m, reinforcing that procurement
activity is ongoing across the ecosystem, even if timing differs between
entities and quarters. Against that backdrop, we view Q4 order intake as
timing noise rather than a demand signal. Cross-reads remain supportive as
well, with sustained order momentum at major primes such as BAE Systems and
Saab typically translating into continued pull-through for specialised
suppliers like Astor.

Ammunity scaling remains the key medium-term earnings lever. Ammunity
already contributed SEK 38m sales from 1 November alone. Management's
announced SEK 92m capacity investment (with capex partly initiated in 2025)
targets expanded lines, machine capacity, and testing. Astor indicates this
could enable up to 6x current annual volumes over time, with a positive
sales and profitability impact from the latter part of 2026 onwards,
addressing structural demand.
Finally, the balance sheet remains solid, with SEK 211m cash and net cash of
SEK 35m at year-end, preserving flexibility for further organic expansion
and selective M&A.

Q4 provides clean evidence of delivery execution and margin traction. With
backlog visibility and Ammunity ramping, we reiterate BUY. PT reset to SEK
51 (old: SEK 57) is methodology-driven (peer group included for the first
time). We continue to see >40% upside to a broad listed defence peer group
on PER 27e. - analyst change -


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=10308626bfb2c16db6b4f79ee415b759
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

Scandinavian Astor Group

