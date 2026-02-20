Original-Research: Bittium Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Bittium Oyj - from NuWays AG 20.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Bittium Oyj Company Name: Bittium Oyj ISIN: FI0009007264 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 40 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo Outstanding Q4 as expected, cautious FY26 guidance Yesterday, Bittium reported record results and presented its financial guidance for FY26. The report was known to be very strong, as the company had recently raised its FY25 outlook. Group results beat many of our estimates, with a very strong Defense & Security segment, while Medical and Engineering Services disappointed. Guidance for FY26 is EUR 140-155m for net sales and EUR 26-32m for operating profit, broadly in line with our previous estimates. Yet, this remains a cautious guidance, that can be beat thanks to positive momentum. Our review in detail: Q4'25 with outstanding Defense & Security performance: Group net sales grew 62.5% yoy to EUR 53.9m (beat eNuW +52.9%/EUR 50.3m), achieving the highest quarterly revenue in Bittium's history, supported by several new orders in Defence & Security. EBIT came in at EUR 15.4m (beat eNuW EUR 15m), while EBIT margin was 28.5% (vs eNuW 29.8%). Management used its discretion to accelerate depreciation of Tough SDR technology following the Indra licensing deal (depreciation EUR 7.6m in Q4 vs EUR 2.6m year prior). Medical and Engineering Services (17% of group sales in Q4) dragged operating margins, both achieving EBIT EUR -0.1m (vs eNuW EUR +0.6m/EUR +0.3m respectively). Q4 new orders reached a record EUR97.9m, +152 yoy (FY25 orders jumped by 50% to EUR 153m), mainly driven by Defence deals: (i) Finnish Defence Forces EUR15.9m (Tough SDR radios), (ii) Austria EUR18.5m (TAC WIN systems) and, (iii) Indra EUR 50m licensing deal. The board has proposed a EUR 0.15/sh. dividend on FY-25 results (0.10/sh. last year) and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.15/sh. FY26 guidance was broadly in line at the midpoint, implying 17-30% sales growth to EUR 140-155m and 34-65% EBIT growth to EUR 26-32m. FY26 Outlook is well supported by a robust backlog of EUR 77.9m at the end of 2025 (vs. EUR45.1m year earlier). The sales guidance is cautious, given that the company is currently in talks with ~10 different militaries, while targets to win at least one "decent sized country" as customer this year. With the ongoing commercial momentum and newsflow, the guidance can be beat. Note that the recent success with Indra positions Bittium as a legitimate partner for the larger European militaries, increasing expectations for key auctions in 2026, notably the upcoming tender for renewing tactical communication systems for the British Armed Forces. We make a few adjustments to the DCF model: Our FY26 net sales is slightly increased and lands at EUR 154m (+29% yoy), on the upper end of the guidance, to reflect a higher contribution from Indra. In FY26, EBIT is reduced from EUR 30.8m (20.7% margin) to EUR 27.6m (18% margin) due to the aforementioned higher depreciation driven by the Indra licensing deal. New estimates results in an unchanged PT, due to higher working capital needs. We reiterate our BUY rating on continued momentum. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6e138e8283f165fdd37a081458371147 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=da7b6958-0e2f-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2279052 20.02.2026 CET/CEST °