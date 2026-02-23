Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 16th February to 20th February 2026

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

64.6700

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

64.7116

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

40 000

65.8630

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

67.0861

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

66.9915

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

29 853

67.3868

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

 147

68.2390

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

67.4653

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

180 000

66.3779

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223599073/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

