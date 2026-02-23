FDJ UNITED: 2025 Dividend

Regulatory News:

FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, clarifies:

FDJ UNITED's Board of Directors, at its meeting of Wednesday 18 February, approved the Group's 2025 financial statements. At the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026, the Board will propose a dividend of ¬2.10 per share, up from ¬2.05 in respect of 2024, representing a payout ratio of 80% of adjusted net profit, in line with the Group's commitments.

The dividend will be paid on Thursday 30 April. The ex-dividend date will be Tuesday 28 April, with a last trading day for the attached dividend on Monday 27 April.

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is a leading betting and gaming operator in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in over ten regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland via an extensive point-of-sale network and also online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (FDJU) and included in the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, go to www.fdjunited.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223733809/en/

Media Contact

01 41 10 33 82 | media@fdjunited.com



Investor Relations Contact

01 41 04 19 74 | invest@fdjunited.com