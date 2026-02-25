Original-Research: Hoenle AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: Hoenle AG - from NuWays AG

25.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Hoenle AG

     Company Name:                Hoenle AG
     ISIN:                        DE0005157101

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 15
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Sarah Hellemann

Q1 25/26: Ahead where it matters, waiting on market momentum

Yesterday, Hoenle released its Q1 (Oct - Dec) figures for FY 25/26 with a
stronger than expected bottom-line. In detail:

Revenue came in flat-ish yoy at EUR 21.5m, slightly below expectations (eNuW:
EUR 22.2m). A weakness in Curing stemming from a sustained customer reluctance
to invest was largely compensated by strong growth in Disinfection.
Adhesives developed in line with expectations.

EBITDA remained ahead of expectations (eNuW: EUR -0.1m) and came in at EUR 0.5m
(-49% yoy). Stronger than anticipated developments in Disinfection and a
positive contribution from Adhesives partially mitigated slower demand in
Curing, exchange rate differences, material cost inflation. Higher marketing
expenses are expected to result in higher sales in following quarters.

Disinfection beat estimates with 18% yoy sales growth to EUR 6.7m (eNuW: EUR
5.7m) and a 91% yoy jump in EBITDA contribution, which stood at EUR 1.0m
(eNuW: EUR 0.7m). Key driver was a strong end-market demand, especially for
water disinfection systems.

Adhesives performed flat-ish, despite a negative effect from exchange rate
differences with a revenue contribution of EUR 8.1m, slightly ahead of
expectations (eNuW: EUR 8.0m). Higher medical demand offset weaker
Curing-related adhesive demand. Adhesives delivered a positive EBITDA
contribution of EUR 0.8m slightly ahead of expectations (eNuW: EUR 0.7m), but at
-33% yoy.

Curing showed a particularly weak performance with revenue falling by 13% to
EUR 6.6m (eNuW: EUR 8.5m), due to low investment activity of customers.
Reflecting this circumstance and despite restructuring efforts taken in
2025, EBITDA came in at EUR -1.2m (eNuW: EUR 0m).

Currently at an inflection point, Hoenle showed further improvements.
Decreasing trade receivables resulted in a positive operating cash flow of EUR
0.2m, ahead of EUR -0.6m in the previous year. Slight deleveraging raised the
equity ratio from 52.9% to 53.3%. Hoenle showed improved confidence for H2
2026 on account of market expansion plans through partnerships in North
America and India as well as efforts to boost after-sales activities.
Further cost-cutting measures should additionally support the bottom line.

Looking to FY 25/26, we expect growth across segments to support a 4.8% yoy
rise in revenue to EUR 98.2m (eNuW). Disinfection is supported by strong
tailwinds and an increasing interest in their water purification solutions.
While customer investments have been low for some time, there are growth
opportunities in stronger after-sales activities (i. e. changing to LED
ahead of regular replacement cycles) and in assisting in extending equipment
lifecycles. Key catalyst remains a recovery of CAPEX-investments among
customers, with improvements indicated by VDMA (+1% yoy growth for 2026).
Adhesives should profit from stronger Curing sales and end market demand, i.
e. in medical.

With top-line growth ahead, right-sizing efforts from 2025 starting to show
and further cost control expected, EBITDA should rise by 22% yoy to EUR 7.1m.
The confirmed guidance of EUR 95-105m (eNuW: EUR 98m) in revenue and EUR 6-9m in
EBITDA appears achievable. Maintaining BUY with a PT of EUR 15.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=597619704470d4106f85bf277b92efe0
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=7e0a053e-121b-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2281120 25.02.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Hönle

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Brennstoffzellenhersteller
Aktie von SFC Energy steigt – Gewinnausblick überrascht positivgestern, 11:25 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Aktie von SFC Energy steigt – Gewinnausblick überrascht positiv
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Chartzeit Marktbericht 22.02.2026
Märkte im Spannungsfeld zwischen PCE-Schock und Zoll-Erleichterung22. Feb. · onvista
Alle Premium-News