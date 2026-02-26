Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG 26.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG Company Name: Steyr Motors AG ISIN: AT0000A3FW25 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 59 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Strengthening mission-critical positioning Steyr Motors has announced the acquisition of BUKH, a Denmark-based marine engine specialist, in a strategically clean bolt-on that broadens the offering without diluting Steyr's core identity as a mission-critical propulsion specialist. The transaction is selectively expanding the addressable envelope in the same high reliability, regulated and defence adjacent niches where Steyr's competitive quality is already strongest. In 2025, BUKH is expected to have achieved EUR 10m in sales at a 10% EBIT margin (eNuW), which should improve going forward thanks to cross-selling potential, operating leverage and cost synergies (e.g. in purchasing). The purchase price is said to be in the mid-seven-figure range (eNuW: roughly EUR 4-7m), implying an EV/EBITDA of c.5-8x (eNuW), which is partly to be paid in shares (worth slightly more than EUR 2m, c. 1% of shares outstanding), cash consideration and an earnout component. At this valuation, it would be accretive (eNuW). The transaction should improve Steyr Motors' participation rates in tenders, where customers require a wider power spectrum across vessel classes and mission profiles. Thanks to BUKH, Steyr Motors is seen to expand its marine power range to 24-700hp (previously: 120-300hp). Unmanned surface vessels (USVs), in particular, seem to present direct opportunities. Ongoing sales to USbased USV producers are expected in H1 26e. Also within Europe, especially Denmark, there are some USV opportunities, according to our understanding, supported by BUKH's defence activities (eNuW, incl. coast guards c. 50% of sales). Moreover, BUKH adds scale to Steyr's SOLAS activities. SOLAS sets "must start, must run" requirements for lifeboat engines (e.g. cold-start down to -15°C and operability under flooded conditions), a prerequisite for this niche with only a narrow supplier set (eNuW: single digit number of suppliers in Europe). The resulting installed base is certified and typically serviced with OEM spare parts and configurations, supporting recurring aftermarket revenues. Next to a high installed base and >100 years of experience, BUKH also brings established distribution and service reach, increasing customer access to lifecycle support and improving Steyr Motors' market access, particularly in Asia and South America. In sum, the acquisition represents a high quality, strategically consistent extension of Steyr Motors' specialist positioning in mission-critical marine and defence propulsion. While the transaction is not yet reflected in estimates, pending further details (e.g. purchase price and closing date), it should materially support Steyr Motors' FY growth ambitions. BUY, unchanged PT of EUR 59, based on DCF You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=31ab4ce4da181095508628ca2e230743 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=d47e9abb-12e4-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2281896 26.02.2026 CET/CEST °