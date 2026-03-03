Original-Research: Intershop Communications AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapital...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Intershop Communications AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

03.03.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Intershop
Communications AG

     Company Name:               Intershop Communications AG
     ISIN:                       DE000A254211

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       03.03.2026
     Target price:               1.90
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

Sales declines, breakeven focus ahead
On 18 February 2026, Intershop released its full-year financial results and
provided guidance for 2026. Revenue development was weak (-14.2% yoy) and
1.8% below our expectation, mainly due to lower license and maintenance
revenues, a 29.0% yoy decline in service revenues driven by a complex major
project, and the ongoing partner-first shift reducing implementation
revenues. Expiring contracts, low net new ARR and FX effects further weighed
on momentum, while cloud revenues were stable but not able to offset the
decline. The EBIT margin fell from 0.2% to -8.3%, below our estimate of
-6.5%, impacted by project overruns, higher R&D and restructuring costs.
For 2026, management guides for slightly lower revenues and a balanced EBIT,
implying a continued focus on cost control. With a stronger equity ratio of
36%, a stable cloud margin of 65% and a high share of recurring revenues,
the company has a more resilient base. The continued development toward an
AI-driven commerce platform could support mid-term growth if ARR momentum
improves. We decrease our target price to EUR 1.90 (previously EUR 2.10) and
confirm our Buy recommendation.


