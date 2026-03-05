Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG

05.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.

     Company Name:                Aspermont Ltd.
     ISIN:                        AU000000ASP3

     Reason for the research:     Re-Initiating Coverage
     Recommendation:              Buy
     Target price:                5.00 AUD
     Target price on sight of:    30.09.2026
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

From Specialist Media to Data-Driven Intelligence Platform: A Multi-Year
Growth and Margin Expansion Story

Aspermont Ltd. has completed a multi-year transformation from a traditional
B2B publisher into a subscription-led data and intelligence platform focused
on the global resources sector. This transition has materially improved
revenue quality and visibility, with the business now anchored around
recurring subscriptions, a large proprietary content archive, and an
expanding portfolio of higher-value intelligence products targeted at
enterprise decision-makers.

In FY2025, revenue declined to AUD 15.41m from AUD 17.49m in FY2024,
reflecting deliberate portfolio rationalisation and the exit from
lower-quality activities rather than structural weakness in the core
subscription base. EBITDA remained negative at approximately AUD -1.06m
(FY24: AUD -1.20m), broadly stable year on year, while the net loss after
tax widened modestly to AUD -2.58m (FY24: AUD -2.44m). FY2025 reflects a
significant phase of investment in platform, data structuring, and
commercial capability. While elements of upfront build-out moderate over
time, management intends to continue investing in data and intelligence
capabilities over the coming years to broaden product depth and market
reach. As such, profitability improvement is expected to be gradual rather
than driven by a sharp reduction in operating expenditure.

The FY2026-FY2028 outlook reflects progressive monetisation alongside
continued operating investment in data and intelligence capabilities. Margin
expansion is expected to be gradual as revenue growth increasingly absorbs
sustained OPEX deployment. Revenue is forecast to grow from AUD 16.90m in
FY2026 to AUD 18.90m in FY2027 and AUD 21.30m in FY2028. Growth is expected
to be driven by a normalisation in subscription momentum as recent
commercial initiatives translate into improved acquisition and continue ARPU
(Average Revenue per User) expansion within existing corporate accounts,
particularly through seat expansion and broader product adoption. In
parallel, data and intelligence revenues, led by Mining IQ, are expected to
transition from early validation to more repeatable enterprise deployments,
supporting higher contract values, longer customer lifecycles, and improved
revenue durability. Events and marketing services are expected to contribute
more consistently, increasingly acting as engagement and cross-sell enablers
rather than standalone growth drivers.

As revenue scales, operating leverage becomes progressively visible across
the P&L, albeit alongside continued investment in data and intelligence
capabilities. EBITDA is forecast to turn modestly positive at approximately
AUD 0.15m in FY2026, rising to AUD 1.67m in FY2027 and AUD 2.93m in FY2028,
reflecting gradual margin expansion driven by revenue growth rather than
cost contraction. Net results follow a similar trajectory, with FY2026
remaining loss-making at AUD -0.95m before turning positive in FY2027 at AUD
0.53m and increasing to AUD 1.73m in FY2028.

We re-initiate coverage with a Buy rating. Based on the progressive
improvement in EBITDA and the medium-term scalability of the data and
intelligence platform, we derive a target price of AUD 5.00 per share (EUR
3.03), implying meaningful upside as Aspermont transitions into a
sustainable, profitable growth phase.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=2624e589ca5095ed430764535b453a41

Contact for questions:
BC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Completion: 04.03.2026 (10:00 a.m.)
First distribution: 05.03.2026 (10:00 a.m.)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2285568 05.03.2026 CET/CEST

Aspermont

