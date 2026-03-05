Original-Research: Semperit AG Holding (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Semperit AG Holding - from NuWays AG

05.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Semperit AG Holding

     Company Name:                Semperit AG Holding
     ISIN:                        AT0000785555

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 18.5
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Semperit skips 2025 dividend, positioned for FY26 growth

Yesterday, Semperit disclosed it will suspend a 2025 dividend. In our view,
this reflects disciplined capital allocation. In detail:

Ahead of its annual results release on March 18th, the company confirmed
that its financial performance came in slightly ahead of expectations
(guidance: EUR 78m EBITDA excl. project costs; eNuW: EUR 78.7m). As expected,
efficiency measures taken and stable business developments drove a
noticeable improvement in H2 with an EBITDA contribution of EUR 48.03m (eNuW),
following a weaker H1 EBITDA of EUR 30.7m.

We expect FY25 EBT to reach EUR 0.5m and net income to come in at EUR 0.4m
(eNuW), a clear recovery from the EUR -11.2m in H1 25, but insufficient to
cover the EUR 0.40 dividend expected by the market. With growth initiatives
underway - including the ramp-up of expanded production capacity as soon as
demand improves significantly - the dividend suspension appears prudent and
highlights Semperit's strong capital allocation discipline.

The company has made efforts to streamlined internal processes, adjusted
headcount, reduced costs and strengthened margins. Improvements were not yet
reflected in FY25, due to offsetting factors (i. e. project delays and
additional costs related to geopolitical uncertainty). Having expanded two
production sites in recent years in anticipation of the next cyclical
upswing, Semperit is well positioned to benefit from improving end markets,
which we expect in FY26e based on leading indicators such as building
permits and PMIs. Additional stimulus from Germany's infrastructure package
could provide further support.

Looking into FY26e, we forecast sales growth of 7.2% yoy to EUR 711m, driven
by gradually recovering demand, selective price increases and short-term
growth initiatives. Both segments should contribute. Raw material dynamics
remain mixed: natural rubber prices are easing amid rising Asian
inventories, while synthetic rubber remains elevated due to geopolitical
uncertainty in the Middle East. We expect these pressures to normalize,
though prolonged increases would pose a risk.

We project FY26e EBITDA to rise 18% yoy to EUR 87m, with margins expanding
1.1pp to 12.2%, supported by higher fixed-cost absorption, full-year effects
of EUR 10m annual cost savings and easing raw material headwinds.

Free cash flow generation looks set to improve notably in FY26e. We expect
FCF yield to increase from 5.4% in FY25e (eNuW) to 6.9% in FY26e (eNuW),
supported by a stronger top line and operating leverage. On this basis and
assuming continued earnings normalization, we factor in a resumption of
dividend payments next year.

At current levels, shares trade at 5.3x EV/EBITDA FY26e, implying limited
credit for upside potential on margins given rising sales and full effects
of cost measures taken. In our view, the market continues to price in
cyclical depressed earnings, offering an attractive entry point ahead of
top-line improvements and operational leverage in FY26e. BUY at a PT of EUR
18.5, based on DCF.


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

SEMPERIT

