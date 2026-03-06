Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in February 2026

Regulatory News:

In February, LeShuttle Freight carried 94,332 trucks, down 1% compared to February 2025. Since 1 January, more than 190,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 114,467 passenger vehicles in February, down 6% compared to February 2025. This decline is mainly due to the calendar effect of the proximity in 2026 of the British winter holidays to the Easter weekend in early April.

More than 235,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

Feb. 26 Feb. 25 Change Jan.-Feb. 2026 Jan.-Feb. 2025 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 94,332 95,479 -1% 190,254 196,731 -3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 114,467 121,903 -6% 235,375 247,698 -5%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The March traffic figures will be published on Friday 10 April 2026 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire until 2086 of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates the Truck and Passenger (cars and coaches) Shuttle services between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing smart border services to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 537 million people and more than 109 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which handles a quarter of all trade between the Continent and Great Britain, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs of France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink places people, nature and the regions at the heart of its concerns.

