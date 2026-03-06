Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | INFORMATIONEN ZUR AKTIONÄRSSTRUKTUR VON LEONTEQ

Zürich, 6. März 2026 | Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG gibt bekannt, dass Rainer-Marc Frey, Adrian Gut, Felix Oegerli, Tatjana Frey und Herbert Item eine Aktionärsgruppe gebildet haben und zusammen 30% der Leonteq-Aktien halten.

Leonteq wurde von Rainer-Marc Frey (Freienbach), Adrian Gut (Kastanienbaum), Felix Oegerli (Widen), Tatjana Frey (Freienbach) und Herbert Item (Wollerau) darüber informiert, dass sie eine Aktionärsgruppe gebildet haben, dies zum Zweck des Transaktionsabschlusses mit Raiffeisen Schweiz. Diese Gruppe hält 5’568’340 Aktien, was 30.1% der ausstehenden Leonteq-Aktien entspricht. Ein Grossteil dieser Aktien wird indirekt über H21 Macro Limited, Cayman Islands, gehalten.

Wie bereits mitgeteilt, hat Raiffeisen Schweiz einen Anteil von 22.7% an Leonteq verkauft. Dies umfasst den Verkauf von 16.2% an H21 Macro Limited und weitere 6.5% an vier private Investoren. Die Transaktion unterliegt den üblichen Genehmigungen durch die zuständigen Aufsichtsbehörden und soll spätestens im dritten Quartal 2026 abgeschlossen sein.

