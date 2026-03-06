Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

^ Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 06.03.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT Technologies SE Company Name: GFT Technologies SE ISIN: DE0005800601 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 06.03.2026 Target price: 33 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste AI-centric strategy gains traction On March 5, 2026, GFT released its full-year preliminary results 2025 and provided guidance for 2026. Revenue growth was weak (+2.0% yoy to EUR 888.3m) and in line with our expectation (+0.4% vs EUR 885.0m). Growth was supported by strong demand in Insurance and Industry & Others and by strong expansion in Brazil, Colombia, the USA and APAC, as well as increasing adoption of AI-driven modernization projects and the scaling of the Wynxx AI platform. However, growth was limited by declining Banking revenues, weak demand in Europe, particularly in Germany, Italy and Spain, and a sharp revenue decline in the UK due to restructuring. The EBT margin declined yoy to 5.2%, slightly above our estimate (+0.1ppt), mainly impacted by the transformation in the UK and Software Solutions, capacity adjustments and ongoing AI investments. For 2026, GFT guides revenue growth of 5.0% yoy to EUR 930.0m and an EBT margin of 6.0%, exceeding our expectations. We raise our target price to EUR 33 (from EUR 32) and confirm our Buy recommendation. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=fe85637e0c9cf2e28770d02032336a70 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=0fc3e95e-1965-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2287302 06.03.2026 CET/CEST °