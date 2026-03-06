Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

06.03.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT Technologies
SE

     Company Name:               GFT Technologies SE
     ISIN:                       DE0005800601

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       06.03.2026
     Target price:               33
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

AI-centric strategy gains traction
On March 5, 2026, GFT released its full-year preliminary results 2025 and
provided guidance for 2026. Revenue growth was weak (+2.0% yoy to EUR
888.3m) and in line with our expectation (+0.4% vs EUR 885.0m). Growth was
supported by strong demand in Insurance and Industry & Others and by strong
expansion in Brazil, Colombia, the USA and APAC, as well as increasing
adoption of AI-driven modernization projects and the scaling of the Wynxx AI
platform. However, growth was limited by declining Banking revenues, weak
demand in Europe, particularly in Germany, Italy and Spain, and a sharp
revenue decline in the UK due to restructuring. The EBT margin declined yoy
to 5.2%, slightly above our estimate (+0.1ppt), mainly impacted by the
transformation in the UK and Software Solutions, capacity adjustments and
ongoing AI investments. For 2026, GFT guides revenue growth of 5.0% yoy to
EUR 930.0m and an EBT margin of 6.0%, exceeding our expectations. We raise
our target price to EUR 33 (from EUR 32) and confirm our Buy recommendation.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=fe85637e0c9cf2e28770d02032336a70
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

