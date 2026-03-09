Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 02nd March to 06th March 2026

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

67.7739

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

67.7248

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

66.5836

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

66.5204

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

66.7649

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

66.7647

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

66.2541

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

66.3290

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

65.2135

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

65.1328

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

200 000

66.5196

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309060483/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

