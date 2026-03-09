Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 02nd March to 06th March 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
67.7739
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
67.7248
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
66.5836
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
66.5204
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
66.7649
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
66.7647
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
66.2541
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
66.3290
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
65.2135
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/03/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
65.1328
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
200 000
|
66.5196
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309060483/en/
Eurofins Scientific SE
