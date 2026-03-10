Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AG

10.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Cantourage Group SE

     Company Name:                Cantourage Group SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A3DSV01

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 10
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Valuation remains de-coupled from operations

Consolidated FY24 figures finally out - no surprises, sentiment overhang
lifted. While the individual financial statements (Einzelabschlüsse) had
been available for some time, the delayed publication of the consolidated
FY24 accounts had been weighing on sentiment. With those now released, all
concerns prove unfounded: results came in as expected, with sales of EUR 50m
and EBITDA of EUR 3.5m. Cash at year-end stood at EUR 3.3m. The publication
removes a key technical overhang and should allow the investment case to
refocus on fundamentals going forward.

Strong operational momentum across all markets. FY25 revenues of EUR 89m (+74%
yoy) and record EBITDA of ~EUR 6m (eNuW) carried by over 100,000 patients
served monthly fully underpin the group's growth trajectory. Demand remains
particularly strong in flowers, the highest-margin product category, while
the UK and Poland are growing well above market rates. The initially
anticipated demand shock in Germany due to the pending regulatory changes
has so far turned out to be less pronounced as initially expected.
Nevertheless, management already adjusted its product offering, focusing on
higher-margin premium strains which are typically less exposed to demand
shocks. We hence remain confident in our growth and margin assumptions for
FY26e and beyond.

Regulatory risk more manageable than feared. The ongoing debate around
amendments to the MedCanG and potential telemedicine restrictions has been a
source of share price volatility, but signals from Berlin are increasingly
constructive. A full rollback to pre-legalisation status looks highly
unlikely; what is emerging instead is a moderate adjustment of existing
legislation. If anything, tighter quality requirements around initial
consultations could accelerate market consolidation, benefiting established,
quality-focused operators like Cantourage at the expense of lower-quality
entrants.

Governance upgrades underway. ERP implementation, IFRS adoption, and broader
infrastructure upgrades are set to deliver materially faster and
higher-quality financial reporting going forward. The appointment of new CFO
Monique Jaqqam signals a clear commitment to capital markets readiness.
Management also flagged ambitions to become an active consolidator, a
credible ambition given the Sanity transaction has now established clear M&A
pricing benchmarks for the sector.

Sanity deal sets a high bar. In February, Sanity Group (German cannabis
wholesaler) was bought by Organigram (listed Canadian cannabis producer) for
EUR 250m. The implied multiples (assuming full earnouts) stand at ~ 4.2x
EV/Sales (EUR 60m sales in FY25) with EBITDA "just positive". This strongly
underpins Cantourage's attractive valuation of a mere ~ 0.7x EV/Sales FY25e
despite an already solid profitability. Importantly, Cantourage's vertically
integrated, direct-to-pharmacy model structurally commands superior margins
versus Sanity's wholesale-heavy approach, which acts as a mere intermediary
in the value chain.

Cantourage is progressing well across several topics including its
geographical expansion, a broadening product offering and governance
structures. So far, this has not adequately been reflected by the valuation
as regulatory uncertainties at its home-turf have weighed on the stocks
sentiment. We regard them as increasingly more manageable, hence why we
confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 10 PT based on a DCF.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d80e3449ca4bda4377b47b73b64571d3
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=93af45d7-1c4f-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2288354 10.03.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Cantourage Group

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Aktien New York
US-Indizes drehen alle in die Gewinnzonegestern, 19:14 Uhr · dpa-AFX
US-Indizes drehen alle in die Gewinnzone
Aktien New York Ausblick
Energiepreise dürften Dow Jones weiter belasten - Kurssprung bei Hims & Hersgestern, 14:25 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Das Straßenschild der Wall Street
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Fondsprofi Hendrik Leber im Interview
"Die gefallenen Engel im Software-Sektor finden wir hochgradig spannend06. März · onvista
Alle Premium-News