TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at February 28, 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights

Theoretical (1)

Exercisable (2)

February 28, 2026

2,188,400,475

2,188,400,475

2,139,318,957

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 49,081,518 treasury shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310330940/en/

TotalEnergies SE

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
TotalEnergies (ehem. Total)

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Verluste etwas reduziert
Dax von Ölpreisrally gezeichnetgestern, 12:07 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Dax von Ölpreisrally gezeichnet
TotalEnergies: Öl-Krise sorgt für Kurssprünge
g​n​u​b​r​e​W
gestern, 14:15 Uhr · UniCredit
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Fondsprofi Hendrik Leber im Interview
"Die gefallenen Engel im Software-Sektor finden wir hochgradig spannend06. März · onvista
Alle Premium-News