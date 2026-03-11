Original-Research: Multitude AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Multitude AG - from NuWays AG

11.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude AG

     Company Name:                Multitude AG
     ISIN:                        CH1398992755

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 11
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Julius Neittamo

Strong profitability expected, set to overachieve guidance

Multitude will report its Q4'25 preliminary results tomorrow. Here is what
to expect:

Q4'25 interest income is expected to fall 7% yoy to EUR62.8m, driven by
Consumer Banking, where interest income is projected to decline 14.7% yoy to
EUR45.9m (eNuW). The decrease is explained by segment divestments realised in
Q3'25 and by the lagged effects of a lower interest environment. As
mentioned in our previous note, top line is likely to continue facing
negative impacts through Q1'26, though a stable interest rate environment
going forward should provide a solid base for an improvement in FY26e. In
February, the ECB left its rates unchanged for a fifth consecutive time
while projecting headline inflation at 1.9% for 2026, slightly down from
2.1% in 2025. A Reuters poll conducted on 9-12 February showed a strong
consensus among economists, with 66 out of 74 expecting the deposit rate to
stay at 2% at least through 2026.

CapitalBox is seen increasing 1% yoy to EUR 9m (eNuW). The segment is also
impacted by the aforementioned prior rate cuts. Further, CapitalBox operates
in a rather soft market, as Eurostat data show business registrations up
+0.5% qoq versus +2.5% qoq for bankruptcy declarations, suggesting
macro-driven volume pressure on top of the group's deliberate de-risking.

Wholesale Banking, piloted in 2023, has quickly evolved into a strong growth
avenue, that is set to increase 60% yoy to EUR7.9m (eNuW), on the back of an
already strong performance in 9M'25 (+63.5% yoy). Here, Multitude targets
overlooked deals outside the expertise of traditional banks, serving
customers with specific, tailor-made financing needs.

The net fee and commission income is seen at EUR 4m, up 14.3% sequentially and
nearly doubled yoy. The partnership business is highly net profit margin
accretive, thanks to its capital-light and scalable setup. Mind you, the
partnership model beat our estimates every quarter in FY25, where
significant upside is still seen for FY26e with +39.7% yoy expected.

On cost base, impairment losses are seen to continue on their long-term
downward trend, declining 3.6% yoy to EUR 22m. Multitude's loan book quality
has been steadily improving over the years, as impairment levels have gone
down from 31.5% to 15.2% in a seven-year span, despite the loan book
increasing from EUR 468m to EUR 880m in the same timeframe.

Net profit is seen at EUR 6.3m, reflecting a margin of 10% (eNuW). While this
is a yoy decline from Q4'24 (EUR 7.5m), it is acknowledged that the comparable
quarter was very strong thanks to a more favorable interest rate
environment. The Q4'25 results should nevertheless position Multitude to
overachieve its full year net income guidance of EUR 24-26m, at EUR 26.5m.

Dividends of EUR0.31 per share are expected (vs. EUR0.44 last year incl. a EUR0.20

extraordinary component).

We do not make any changes ahead of the results and keep our BUY rating with
a PT of EUR 11, based on our residual income model.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a5d7c015e7f9bc8141bacba98d0bd930
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

