Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares(*)

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (**)

28 February 2026

461 989 233

461 989 233

461 884 787

(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.

(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260313373245/en/

Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

