Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of shares(*) Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at General Meetings) (**) 28 February 2026 461 989 233 461 989 233 461 884 787

(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.

(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).

