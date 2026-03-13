Original-Research: Zalando SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

13.03.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE

     Company Name:               Zalando SE
     ISIN:                       DE000ZAL1111

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       13.03.2026
     Target price:               34.40
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Entering 2026 with momentum

Zalando met its FY 2025 targets and gave a convincing outlook for the
current business year with strong increases in sales and adjusted EBIT. We
therefore confirm our Buy recommendation but reduce TP from EUR 38.40 to EUR
34.40 due to reduced peer group multiples.

FY 2025
The FY 2025 financial development of Zalando showed strong growth in sales,
transaction volume, and operating profit. In 2025, Zalando's gross
merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 14.7% to EUR 17.6bn, indicating a
significant rise in the total value of goods sold through its platform. At
the same time, the company's revenue grew by 16.8% to EUR 12.3bn, reflecting
higher customer activity and the expansion of its platform ecosystem.
Profitability also improved: adjusted EBIT rose to EUR 591m, up from EUR
511m the previous year, showing improved operational efficiency and higher
sales volume.

AI drives growth
In FY 2025, Zalando significantly increased efficiency and productivity by
using artificial intelligence across its operations. In marketing,
AI-generated product content expanded from almost zero to 90% within one
year, reducing campaign production time from six weeks to only a few days
and increasing the number of created contents by 70%. In logistics, advanced
AI models improved supply-chain optimization and increased the accuracy of
delivery promises to customers.
In addition, AI-based size recommendations based on real body measurements
from over one million customers help reduce size-related returns.

As one of the first European partners of Google's Universal Commerce
Protocol, Zalando enables fashion products to be discovered and purchased
directly through AI chatbots such as Gemini, helping the company reach new
customer groups.

FY 2026 outlook
For the 2026 fiscal year, Zalando expects GMV and revenue growth of 12% to
17% on a reported basis. Adjusted EBIT is projected to reach between EUR
660m and 740m.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=855c8edc1ed0ea31f5c790b339be7e17
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=04451ab0-1ef5-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2291422 13.03.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Zalando
Quirin Privatbank

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Nach positivem Analysten-Kommentar
Zalando-Aktienkurs legt knapp acht Prozent zuheute, 13:57 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Zalando-Aktienkurs legt knapp acht Prozent zu
Weitere Artikel