Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 09th March to 13th March 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.1848

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

63.1292

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

64.2626

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

64.2183

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.2106

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

63.1997

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

40 000

62.4756

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

50 000

61.1391

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

210 000

62.7612

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316152720/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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